The Process of Replacement Windows and Doors for Your Cleveland Home

Are you ready to replace your windows? Well, what are the next steps? How does it work? We’re here to help you through that process. Continue reading to learn about the window replacement process at Pella of Cleveland from start to finish.

1. Schedule an Appointment

Scheduling an appointment with us is easy. We offer a free in-home consultation, where a local Cleveland window and door expert can help you discuss your window and door options. You can schedule these from anywhere by going to your local Pella branch showroom. We also have representatives inside our many showrooms in and around Cleveland to help show you the different products we have and how they function. You can then set up an in-home consultation to measure your windows and proceed with the process.

2. Our Representatives Come Out and Discuss Our Products

Once it’s time for your appointment, one of our Cleveland representatives will come to your home and review what you are looking to get done, including which windows you need to replace. We will go over the material and styles we offer and learn about your goals and functionality needs. Several of our windows are ENERGY STAR certified and can help lower your utility bill and keep your home comfortable year-round.

For example, this Fairview, OH home desperately needed new windows. Their old windows were metal single-pane windows that were highly inefficient. Our team was able to install new vinyl sliding windows that had much better functionality and energy efficiency.

Our windows are all about options, whether you are looking for a sleek, black wood window to complement your modern style home or a natural wood-stained window with a thick trim that works perfectly with your traditional home. Each of our windows is crafted and tested to ensure that it will perform well in your home. Our sales representatives will be sure to recommend windows that can take your home to the next level in terms of performance and curb appeal.

3. Consider Your Window Material

During your consultation, our local Pella professional will discuss the different window materials we offer and key considerations of each.

Wood

Our wood product lines include come in a variety of styles, including traditional or contemporary.

For example, we worked with Larry Bloch Builders to install our contemporary wood windows into this beautiful Moreland Hills, OH home. The goal of the windows was to enhance the home’s modern aesthetic while also letting in tons of natural light. Our wood windows maximized the glass space in the windows and created clean lines with the frames. The sleek lines, black finish and satin nickel hardware tied the home’s modern aesthetic together to create a stunning home. In addition, the windows enhanced the house’s energy efficiency to keep the interior cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Wood windows offer natural beauty and durability and are easily and widely customizable to fit your needs and style. Additionally, our wood windows have Enduraguard to protect them from damage from the effects of moisture and termite damage. Overall, our wood windows offer many benefits and options.

Fiberglass

Fiberglass is one of the strongest materials used to make window frames. Our windows are made from our one-of-a-kind manufacturing process for fiberglass, engineered to last. They have proven performance to be long-lasting with a heavy-duty powder-coat finish and have been tested to not chip or corrode and are able to last in extreme temperatures. All of these features also make them a low-maintenance option. Along with their amazing durability, our fiberglass windows have a timeless style with sleek, clean lines.

Vinyl

If you’re looking for an affordable option, our vinyl windows are a great fit. Vinyl windows are energy efficient and budget-friendly. In addition, our vinyl windows are high quality with a fade-resistant formula and excellent performance, including noise control. Our vinyl windows give you a way to have windows that will perform while remaining stylish and reasonably priced.

Innovations

One of our innovations is our retractable Rolscreen that easily rolls away when you don’t want to use or see it. Our hidden screen has the same concept; it appears when you open the window and disappears when closed and not in use. Our window screens are great for saving time between seasons and are easily accessible.

Another great innovation we offer is blinds and shades between your window glass. This provides convenience as you can easily open and close your window treatments for privacy without worrying about cleaning the dust that can gather on regular shades and blinds on the outside of your windows.

Our hardware innovations are designed to improve functionality and ease of use. For example, our easy-slide operator replaces the hard-to-use crank and makes it simple to open and close your awning and casement windows. Our locking and smart home technology also help with peace of mind in everyday life. For example, the Insynctive app notifies you when a window or door has been opened and can be attached to your integrated blinds or shades to open or close them easily.

Doors

Along with our amazing windows, our team can help you find the best patio and entry doors. We offer a range of doors, from sliding glass doors to French hinged doors. We also have multiple materials we can use for each. To help you reach your design vision, our experts can use tools like DesignWorks and past projects to help bring your goals to life.

For example, a homeowner in Mentor, OH was looking to make their home’s entryways grander and more elegant. We were able to help them achieve this goal by replacing their entry and patio door. We aided them in designing and installing a gorgeous black double entry door. The new fiberglass door provided an impressive entryway and better overall functionality. We also helped them with finding a sliding patio door that was more elegant and energy-efficient. We installed a sliding glass door with a prairie grille pattern to give the door a French door look but with the functionality and glass space of a sliding door. At Pella, we can work with your goals and vision to achieve the designs you want.

4. Decide on What Windows You Want and Get a Quote and Installation Date

Once you’ve decided what windows you want, our sales rep will work on a quote and figure out financing or other payment methods. We will then provide updates on when the product has arrived and your installation date.

5. We Deliver Your Windows and Install Them

If you have a contractor installing your windows, we will deliver the windows to your Cleveland home, ready to be installed. If we are installing your windows, one of our professional installer crews will come on your installation day with the windows. They will go over what will happen that day, including taking the windows out and replacing them with new ones. We will be sure to put a cloth down to catch any debris that will fall and haul away the old windows.

6. We Will Make Sure Everything Is to Your Liking

After installation, we will clean up the area, look over your windows with you and help you with any questions you may have. We want to make sure that you are in love with your new windows and that you’re confident about how to use all of their features properly.

7. We’ll Be There if You Need Service

Our windows have a limited lifetime guarantee on them, so we are only a call away if something needs to be fixed. We will help schedule a service appointment and send a technician in Cleveland to look at your windows.

Getting your windows replaced can be a confusing process to manage and get through, but we’re here to help so that you can easily get beautiful, durable and functional windows for your Cleveland home. Ready to get started? Take the first step and schedule your free in-home consultation!