Types of Replacement Windows for Your Cleveland Home

There are many different types of replacement windows that can help you achieve your home improvement goals. At Pella of Cleveland, we offer replacement windows in several different styles, types and materials.

Let’s take a deeper look at two common window choices for Ohio homes — casement and awning windows — and how they can enhance your Cleveland home.

Replacement Awning Windows

Awning windows are horizontal windows that are hinged at the top and swing outward from the bottom to let in air. Their large glass space and opening allow maximum ventilation to come through while also allowing natural light to illuminate your home. Common places to find awning windows in Ohio homes are basements, bedrooms and kitchens.

A homeowner in Berea, OH, for instance, wanted more ventilation and fresh air in their home — especially in the warmer months. We installed wood awning windows with black exterior aluminum cladding. This design decision helped maintain the look of their home while improving their functionality, airflow and energy efficiency.

Awning windows are great for privacy. Their smaller size gives you many more options when it comes to their placement on the wall. For example, awning windows are commonly found in bathrooms because they can be placed higher on the wall to provide privacy, while also allowing much-needed airflow and natural light.

Awning windows are also great in combination with other windows. For example, if you have a fixed picture window in your living room, an awning window's ample glass space will complement them nicely while also providing excellent ventilation.

Another common combination is doors and awning windows. For instance, you can place an awning window above your hinged patio door to bring in more natural light and fresh air.

Replacement Casement Windows

Another popular window choice of Ohio homeowners is casement windows. These are vertical windows that are hinged on one side and open outward at the turn of a handle. These windows are similar to awning windows but different in that they're hinged on the side instead of at the top. Their large glass space and outward opening also allow for a lot of natural light and airflow, and their easy-to-use design makes casement windows a great option for hard-to-reach places like over the kitchen sink.

Casement windows suit any style of home. For example, if you have a traditional home, adding a grille pattern to your casement windows can offer charm and design interest.

On the other hand, casement windows have a sleek window frame, making them a great fit for contemporary and modern homes. Many contemporary homes also feature wide-open glass space, and casement windows suit this style since they have large panes of unobstructed glass.

Casement windows also work great in combination with other window and door products. For example, we worked with Hostetler Builders on a home in Strasburg, OH. Along with a wooden hinged patio door, we installed a combination of casement and picture windows, which brought in tons of natural light while also allowing for ventilation from the casement windows.

Materials for Your Replacement Windows

At Pella, you can find our awning and casement windows in various materials, including wood, fiberglass and vinyl. Our awning windows also come in a range of sizes and finishes with different hardware and accessory options.

You can get large awning windows to bring in tons of natural light and air like this Mentor, OH homeowner did when they chose our team to replace their two awning windows with one large wood awning window behind the kitchen sink. The sizeable new awning window had lots of glass space to let in natural light and airflow and created an unobstructed view of their backyard.

If you have a traditional or historic home, our wood windows with historically accurate detailing and hardware may be a good fit. If you're also looking for amazing energy efficiency and sound reduction, our wood windows have got you covered.

If you’re looking for a more modern design, go with our fiberglass windows; with unmatched strength and durability and thin, sleek frames, these are a great choice — especially finished in black. For example, an Akron, OH homeowner wanted to improve the energy efficiency of their four-season room. We installed fiberglass casement windows to achieve this goal while also maintaining the beautiful view of the pond behind their home. For extra ease of use and innovation, replace the crank on our fiberglass awning windows with our award-winning, easy-slide operator to glide your windows open and closed.

Lastly, vinyl windows are ideal if you're looking for a more affordable window option without sacrificing style or performance.

We also offer screens for your awning and casement windows so that you can enjoy the fresh air without worrying about bugs or debris coming into your home. These windows also have security and hardware built in, to ensure you can’t open the windows too far and that they are secure when locked.

Overall, both awning and casement windows in any material or style provide energy efficiency, durability, maximum ventilation and natural light. At Pella, we can help you find the best window for your home, style and budget. Schedule a free in-home consultation today to explore your options!