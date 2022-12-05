Vinyl Windows and Doors Provide Benefits for Cleveland Homes

There are many options out there for your window frames and with so many available, it can be challenging to find what’s right for your Cleveland home. Vinyl windows are a fantastic option for those looking for a high-quality, budget-friendly product.

Vinyl Window Options and Benefits

There are three key reasons to choose Pella vinyl windows: they have exceptional performance and are low maintenance and cost-effective. Our vinyl frames are low maintenance and easy to care for because they don't need to be re-painted or refinished. Our vinyl formula allows for excellent weathering and color retention, and with fully welded sashes and frames, these windows are also strong and durable. Our vinyl windows also have superior energy efficiency due to their multi-chambered frames that help slow the transfer of heat and provide the window with extra support. You can also add optional foam insulation and triple-pane glass to improve your home’s energy efficiency even more. Energy efficiency in your home is essential for having a comfortable environment year-round and lowering your utility bills. Overall, our vinyl windows are competitively priced and affordable, all while providing you with a high-quality product that offers you style flexibility.

At Pella, our 250 Series vinyl windows are available in a range of styles:

With various window styles, our vinyl windows can accommodate multiple rooms in your home and match your home’s aesthetic. For example, double-hung windows are a classic option for many Cleveland homes as they bring functionality, ease of use and curb appeal. They are commonly found in living and family rooms. Another great choice for a contemporary look is to have a window combination in your main living space, like a large picture window with awning windows to allow lots of natural lighting.

We strive for innovation on all of our windows, including our vinyl products. For example, on our vinyl single-hung, double-hung and sliding windows, you can get our innovative Hidden Screen that appears when you open the windows and folds away when the window is closed. The durable screen is designed and has been tested for long-term use.

Vinyl Window Ideas

In addition to window types, the placement, color and variety of your windows can have a big impact on your home's aesthetic. Since they're highly versatile, you can use vinyl windows throughout your home.

You can fill your living room with large picture windows to bring natural light and provide a spectacular view. You can also add a vinyl sliding window behind your kitchen sink and vinyl double-hung windows to your bedroom for easy use.

Another customizable part of vinyl windows is their finish. You can make a bold statement with one of our eye-catching exterior colors and add a touch of personality to your home. For our vinyl windows, we offer dual-color frames where the exterior is a particular finish while the interior remains white, or you could go with the same color on both the interior and exterior of the window frame. Some great colors to choose from include a bold black window or a classic white finish for a clean look that will brighten your home. Other popular choices are brown vinyl windows that offer natural warmth and tan vinyl windows that bring neutral earth tones to provide feelings of comfort and stability.

Local Cleveland Projects

The top priorities for these Strongsville, Ohio, homeowners were to improve their home’s energy efficiency and overall aesthetic. We installed new vinyl casement and sliding windows that bring in more natural light and requires less overall maintenance.

This Bedford, Ohio, homeowner was looking to replace their old wood and aluminum windows. We installed new vinyl windows. The new vinyl windows give the home great curb appeal and are an affordable, high-quality product.

This Fairview, Ohio, home had metal, single-pane windows that were original to the house and extremely inefficient. We installed new vinyl sliding windows in all the bedrooms throughout the home. The new vinyl windows gave the homeowner better functionality, aesthetics and energy efficiency.

Vinyl Patio Doors

To complete your home, you can also come to us for your vinyl patio door needs. We offer a vinyl sliding patio door, popular among many Cleveland homeowners. This sliding door has several innovative design features, such as a flush foot bolt that adds secondary locking and venting capabilities to your door without compromising its style.

With this vinyl door, you can also get more comfort and savings due to its exceptional energy efficiency, which you can improve even more with our dual- or triple-pane glass options. Privacy and convenience are other things homeowners look for, and you can solve that with our between-the-glass blinds that provide additional privacy and are shielded from dust, making your door easier to clean. Lastly, our vinyl sliding patio doors have flexibility in their style with two-, three- and four-panel configuration possibilities and a wide range of color options to choose from.

Vinyl windows and doors are an excellent option for those seeking a high-quality, energy-efficient product without going over their budget. Set up a free in-home consultation and discuss your options with a local Pella representative in Cleveland.