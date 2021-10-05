Why Awning Windows Are a Smart Choice for Cleveland Homes

Awning windows, also known as top hung, top-hinged, retractable or crank-out windows, are windows that have a hinged top and open by swinging outward from the bottom. They are a highly versatile, beneficial window option that would make a great addition to your Cleveland home.

Benefits of Awning Windows

Awning windows offer many benefits, including letting in maximum natural light and fresh air. Awning windows are also energy-efficient and highly versatile. They work great in combination with other window styles and types and can be placed in many different rooms and areas around your home. For instance, they can be placed high on a wall for added privacy while still providing plenty of natural light and airflow. Awning windows deliver all of these benefits while boosting curb appeal and helping you open up your home's view.

For example, one Pella client in Cleveland wanted better airflow in their home but was concerned that replacing their fixed casement windows with awning windows would change the look of their home. They were pleasantly surprised to find that the awning windows matched their home's aesthetic while also enabling optimal ventilation. Another Cleveland homeowner had windows that were painted shut, so they decided to replace them with our Architect Series awning and casement windows, and benefitted from fully functional windows that allowed for great airflow and ease of use.

Pella Awning Windows

Awning windows can be found in a variety of materials, sizes, and configurations, and each offers different benefits.

Wood Awning Windows

Wood awning windows are as beautiful as they are strong. They are compatible with a wide range of home styles because of the many paints and stains that they can be finished with and other options like aluminum-clad protective exteriors that come in a variety of colors. Wood awning windows are available in our Architect Series and Pella Reserve with traditional and contemporary styles and our Lifestyle Series.

Our wood awning windows can be found in different sizes and configurations:

Pella Reserve Contemporary: up to 73" x 73" in 1/8" increments

Pella Reserve Traditional: up to 59" x 59" in 1/8" increments

Architect Series Traditional: from 13-3/4" x 13-3/4" to 59" x 59" in 1/8" increments

Lifestyle Series: dual- and triple-pane in sizes up to 59" x 59", other options for non-venting numbers

Fiberglass Awning Windows

Pella Impervia windows are made from the strongest window material available: fiberglass. As a result, these windows are known for their durability and sleek lines. In addition, they can withstand extreme temperatures.

Operable fiberglass awning windows are available in sizes up to 59-1/2" x 59-1/2", and fixed fiberglass awning windows are available in sizes up to 71-1/2" x 79-1/2".

Vinyl Awning Windows

Our vinyl windows are an affordable yet high-quality option. These frames have been tested for excellent weathering, durability and color retention. Vinyl windows also provide energy efficiency, noise control and are low maintenance.

Our 250 Series vinyl awning windows are available in sizes ranging from 16" x 14-1/2" to 59-1/2" x 43-1/2".

Customize an Awning Window To Suit Your Cleveland Home

How To Get a Modern Look

Achieve a modern aesthetic with awning windows by combining them with other window types or by placing them in different areas around your home. You can use awning windows to complement your home's style and showcase the expansive glass that many modern homes showcase. For example, when we worked with Larry Bloch Builders to install Architect Series wood windows on a home to match its modern aesthetic. The goal was to let in lots of natural light while maintaining energy efficiency, so we opted for awning windows that had a maximum amount of glass space.

How To Get a Traditional Look

There are several traditional home styles in Cleveland. The "Cleveland Double" refers to a duplex or two-family home. They feature two identical interiors and have exteriors that feature some aspects of a Craftsman home such as neutral color combinations and double porches. This style came around in the 1900s and is typical in suburban-like areas close to the city. Adding awning windows to these homes can help improve lighting and airflow while also creating symmetry and privacy between the houses.

Greek Revival is another common house style in northeast Ohio. This house-type features classic columns and an elaborate front entrance with decorative crowns on symmetrical windows. Awning windows can have the same effect on these homes by adding symmetry and providing simplicity.

Queen Anne-style homes are another popular home style in Cleveland. These homes stand out from the rest with the décor and architecture that features towers, balconies, steep roofs and an asymmetrical façade. These homes, along with the others mentioned, tend to be historical and require special design attention to preserve their architecture and history. Awning windows are a great way to do this. For example, our team installed large Architect Series awning windows with two-inch double vertical ILT on a historic building in Cleveland, which was approved by the Cleveland Landmarks. This combination looked like French casement windows but with the function and safety of awning windows.

Work With a Pella Pro to Get the Look That's Right For You and Your Home

Our representatives have the expertise to help you find the best windows for your home. We take the time to listen to your needs and uncover exactly what you want from your new windows. We will also consider your home's style and the look you want, and provide you with different options to fit your wants, budget and style.

