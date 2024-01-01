Champaign Double-Hung Windows
Classic Double-Hung Design Still Fits Modern Styles
In the rapidly-growing Columbus area, housing trends are shifting away from the historic roots of the college town and moving toward more modern designs. Double-hung windows have long been the favorite of American homes, so their timeless look and functionality complement houses old and new.
Double-hung windows are similar to single-hung windows, with one big difference: they have two operable sashes instead of one. That small difference unlocks additional functionality. You can open both sashes for improved air circulation at the top and bottom of the window. And the sashes tilt inward for easy cleaning of the outside of the glass.
Commonly known as: sash windows, double sash windows, double-hung sash windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Energy-Efficient Windows
The classic look and design of double-hung windows has been a favorite of homeowners for decades. But modern double-hung windows are more energy efficient. Instead of a traditional single-pane window, you can upgrade to double-pane or triple-pane double-hung windows. These energy-efficient options combine multiple layers of glass with insulating glass between the panes to create a barrier between your home and the Columbus weather.
Mid-Century Modern Windows
Columbus saw a similar growth spurt in the 1950s and 1960s, increasing in population by more than 40 percent in that time. Mid-century modern design was the trend of the day, so many Columbus homes still feature the era’s ranch and split-level floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows and simple style. Neighborhoods such as Whitehall and Upper Arlington are known for their Mid-century modern homes. Double-hung windows are popular in these houses because the horizontal sashes provide clean lines and highlight the flat architecture.
Black Window Frames
Black window trim is one of the biggest trends in modern home decor. On the interior, black window frames are simple yet elegant, framing the scenery outside like an art piece on the wall. On the exterior, black windows complement nearly any color scheme. Black double-hung windows add emphasis to Mid-century modern and modern style homes by drawing attention to the sleek lines and walls of glass.
Wood Windows
Wood windows are welcoming and comforting, a characteristic preferred by homes from the Victorian era through Mid-century modern style. Wood double-hung windows provide natural beauty and natural insulating properties. You can preserve the natural look with a stain that brings out the wood grain. Or choose black interior and exterior wood frames for a more modern aesthetic.
Columbus Climate Recommendations
Durable Materials
Double-Pane or Triple-Pane Glass
Low-E Protection
Columbus Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.