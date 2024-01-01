In the rapidly-growing Columbus area, housing trends are shifting away from the historic roots of the college town and moving toward more modern designs. Double-hung windows have long been the favorite of American homes, so their timeless look and functionality complement houses old and new.

Double-hung windows are similar to single-hung windows, with one big difference: they have two operable sashes instead of one. That small difference unlocks additional functionality. You can open both sashes for improved air circulation at the top and bottom of the window. And the sashes tilt inward for easy cleaning of the outside of the glass.

Commonly known as: sash windows, double sash windows, double-hung sash windows