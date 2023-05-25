Entry Doors Bring Modern Edge

This project in Pittsburgh boosted curb appeal with a modern fiberglass entry door that’s more durable and easier to clean than the old, tired-looking door. The decorative glass adds a beautiful accent to the home’s curb appeal while letting in natural light, and the black finish on the frame establishes a clean, contemporary vibe.

Why Invest in a Front Door Transformation

A new front door can add value to a home and improve its overall appearance. More than this, the style of your front door has a huge impact on curb appeal, and can even influence the resale value of your home.

Remodeling’s 2023 Cost vs Value Report found that nationally, the percentage of cost recouped from installing a new steel front entry door was 100.9% – meaning that owners typically see a complete return on their investment. Paired with recent data indicating that great curb appeal can increase a home’s sale value by 7%, it’s easy to see the importance of your front door design.

When shopping for a new door, you’ll want to consider the style of your home and the overall aesthetic you want to achieve. It’s also important to choose a door that’s energy efficient and can withstand the weather in your area. When installed correctly by a certified Pella professional, the right front door design can help eliminate unwanted inefficiencies caused by seal or material damage.

Front Door Designs for Your House

Transforming a front door can completely change the look and feel of a home's exterior. Along with your windows and siding, the right front door design creates a style unique to your home. Ready to start your front door transformation? Get in touch with our team today to schedule a consultation.