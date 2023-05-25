Before and After: Front Door Transformations
Posted
on May 25, 2023
A front door transformation can completely change the look and feel of a home's exterior. As the focal point of a home’s facade, it’s the first thing that visitors see when approaching the house and can create a lasting impression — positive or negative.
Whether you’re looking to replace your front door for a simple refresh or want to appeal to future buyers, there are many different styles and materials of front doors available, from classic steel entry doors to modern fiberglass doors. For inspiration, we’re highlighting some of our favorite real-life examples of front door transformations with before & afters from projects across the country.
Front Door Before and After
To kick off our highlight reel, take this front door in Oradell, NJ. The homeowners were able to revitalize the exterior of their brick home by adding a new fiberglass entry door in a Blue Ash color. The color change brings a modern flair to the entry, which features black angular hardware to complete the look. In addition to cultivating an impressive facade for guests, updating the color of your front door could even prove to be lucrative down the line. A study conducted by Zillow estimated that black and slate blue front doors have the potential to increase your home’s selling value by upwards of $6,000.
Timeless Front Door Design
This home in Kansas City, MO, was transformed with the addition of fiberglass double entry doors stained to resemble real wood. The final result? A high-end look that enhances the red brick, creates a lovely contrast with the white pillars, and gives a modern yet timeless exterior. Opting for a fiberglass material also means that these homeowners will have a virtually maintenance-free front door, and the inclusion of glass paneling brings some extra sunlight to their home.
Rethinking the Entry Door Configuration
Popular styles change over time, and reconfiguring the composition of your front door can make a big difference. This home in Richmond, VA had a tired, dated dark double door that gave 80s vibes. The homeowner chose to replace it with a single 3-lite contemporary Pella fiberglass entry door in all black. The new door gives a contemporary look to the entire entrance and lets natural light stream into the home to illuminate a previously darkened entry.
Entry Doors Bring Modern Edge
This project in Pittsburgh boosted curb appeal with a modern fiberglass entry door that’s more durable and easier to clean than the old, tired-looking door. The decorative glass adds a beautiful accent to the home’s curb appeal while letting in natural light, and the black finish on the frame establishes a clean, contemporary vibe.
Why Invest in a Front Door Transformation
A new front door can add value to a home and improve its overall appearance. More than this, the style of your front door has a huge impact on curb appeal, and can even influence the resale value of your home.
Remodeling’s 2023 Cost vs Value Report found that nationally, the percentage of cost recouped from installing a new steel front entry door was 100.9% – meaning that owners typically see a complete return on their investment. Paired with recent data indicating that great curb appeal can increase a home’s sale value by 7%, it’s easy to see the importance of your front door design.
When shopping for a new door, you’ll want to consider the style of your home and the overall aesthetic you want to achieve. It’s also important to choose a door that’s energy efficient and can withstand the weather in your area. When installed correctly by a certified Pella professional, the right front door design can help eliminate unwanted inefficiencies caused by seal or material damage.
Front Door Designs for Your House
Transforming a front door can completely change the look and feel of a home's exterior. Along with your windows and siding, the right front door design creates a style unique to your home. Ready to start your front door transformation? Get in touch with our team today to schedule a consultation.
