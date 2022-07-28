Southern Homes We Love

There’s a lot to love about Southern homes. From grandiose architecture to organic design elements to the emphasis on living simply, it’s hard to beat the sense of purpose and style of a Southern home. And if you’re looking to emulate that classic design style, here are some of our favorite recent projects that exemplify the best of Southern architecture and living.

Gorgeous Collierville Home

New construction homes are a unique opportunity to fully design your Southern home’s exterior from the start. You can choose the placement, type, and features of every window on your home’s facade, and the results can be spectacular. These homeowners in Collierville, TN did a fantastic job in making their new construction shine with gorgeous window placement.

Mountain Ranch Home With Natural Light

In many parts of the country, a big mountain ranch home is hard to beat, and the South is no exception. One of the best parts of a mountain home is the surrounding landscape, so windows that provide a stunning view even when you’re indoors are a must. These homeowners in San Antonio, TX went all-out with their window selection, and the results are truly incredible. The combination of multi-level windows and an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings exemplify the best parts of modern southern interior design.

Brentwood Home Transforms With New Windows

If your home has dated windows that don’t quite fit your preferred style, replacing them with something more modern can make a big difference. Consider black matte frames for an added modern touch like these Brentwood, TN homeowners did when they completely transformed their home’s exterior.

Historically-Inspired Fredericksburg Farm House

On the flip side, if you’re building a new home and want to capture the essence of a historical style, this historically-inspired Fredericksburg farm house in San Antonio, TX might spur some great ideas. Not sure if that’s the southern home style you’re going for? Check out our blog on southern home architecture to find the style that’s the best fit for you.

Combining transom windows with sliding glass doors in this San Antonio build creates a beautiful indoor/outdoor space that is perfect for entertaining or enjoying your morning coffee.

Stunning 29-Window Replacement

While high quality windows can last your family decades, there comes a time where the unique weather challenges that homes in the South face will mean it’s time to replace them. For these Virginia homeowners, replacing all of their windows at once made the most sense - and the installation team was able to finish the job in one day. Though you can certainly replace one or a few windows at a time, there’s no denying the impressive visual impact of swapping out all 29 windows at once.

