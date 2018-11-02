5 Reasons to Replace Your Windows

Why should you replace your windows?

Good question.

Unlike a car, there’s probably no strange sound, critically-failing functionality, or other problem that clearly signals it’s time to go window shopping. You see your windows every day, but they aren’t a central part of your daily life where you easily notice a drop in performance.

You may be able to squeeze several more years out of your current windows. Or you might need to schedule a window replacement consultation ASAP. Every situation is different. But most homeowners choose to invest in new windows for these five reasons.

5 Reasons to Replace Windows

Reason #1: Home Makeover or Renovation

What’s one more project when your home’s already under construction?

Window replacement can roll right into your planned home upgrade. Whether you’re modernizing your house, restoring it to its former glory, or just switching up the interior design, windows are an important element to update. You can find the look to match the rest of your style decisions.

Remodels and renovations provide an opportunity to rethink the windows, airflow, and lighting plan in your home. You might want to increase the size of window openings or create new ones altogether, to add more light and ventilation. It’s also a good time to consider transforming a wall with a unique window combination, bay or bow window, or window wall.

Reason #2: Weather Damage

Another reason to replace windows is the climate, which can impact the lifespan of your windows. Over time, the elements leave their mark and cause wear. Other times, the weather works quicker.

Storm damage to your windows can leave you in a pinch. Depending on the severity of the damage and where the window was broken, you may not be able to salvage your windows with repairs. In those cases, your comfort may hinge on you making a speedy decision and installing new windows.