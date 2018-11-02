5 Reasons to Replace Your Windows
on November 2, 2018
Why should you replace your windows?
Good question.
Unlike a car, there’s probably no strange sound, critically-failing functionality, or other problem that clearly signals it’s time to go window shopping. You see your windows every day, but they aren’t a central part of your daily life where you easily notice a drop in performance.
You may be able to squeeze several more years out of your current windows. Or you might need to schedule a window replacement consultation ASAP. Every situation is different. But most homeowners choose to invest in new windows for these five reasons.
Reason #1: Home Makeover or Renovation
What’s one more project when your home’s already under construction?
Window replacement can roll right into your planned home upgrade. Whether you’re modernizing your house, restoring it to its former glory, or just switching up the interior design, windows are an important element to update. You can find the look to match the rest of your style decisions.
Remodels and renovations provide an opportunity to rethink the windows, airflow, and lighting plan in your home. You might want to increase the size of window openings or create new ones altogether, to add more light and ventilation. It’s also a good time to consider transforming a wall with a unique window combination, bay or bow window, or window wall.
Reason #2: Weather Damage
Another reason to replace windows is the climate, which can impact the lifespan of your windows. Over time, the elements leave their mark and cause wear. Other times, the weather works quicker.
Storm damage to your windows can leave you in a pinch. Depending on the severity of the damage and where the window was broken, you may not be able to salvage your windows with repairs. In those cases, your comfort may hinge on you making a speedy decision and installing new windows.
Reason #3: Energy Efficiency Improvements
Window technologies and designs have changed. What passed for energy efficiency when your current windows were installed may not meet today’s standards. Also, installation or operation issues could be sapping the energy savings you initially expected in your windows.
Upgrading to new energy efficient windows certified by ENERGY STAR® can save you on average $101 to $538 a year when replacing single-pane windows.2 In addition to the extra cash, you’ll get extra comfort. Energy efficient windows can help your home stay cool in the heat and warm in the cold.
Reason #4: Matching Window Styles and Designs
There are a number of windows in your home. Unless they’re original to the construction, they may not all be the same age. Homeowners often replace windows one or two at a time on an as needed basis. That can leave your home with a hodge-podge of styles, materials, and looks.
You might be facing a similar decision: replacing one or two problem windows or every single one. Opting for a whole-home window replacement gives you the chance to match the window styles and designs throughout your home, or come up with a more thoughtful mix of complementary windows.
Reason #5: Selling and Moving Out
Even if you’re not long for your home, replacing your windows might still be a good idea. It allows you to proactively solve any window-related problems that might pop up during an inspection. While you can’t expect to recoup your whole investment, replacing your windows with new energy-efficient wood windows can return 69.5 percent of the project cost upon resale.1
Windows can do wonders for your curb appeal. They catch the eye of excited homebuyers who drive by for a view or stop in for an open house. And in this day and age, where house hunting starts on the web, beautiful windows can be the touch that makes your home exterior photos stand out in the housing market.
1According to the National Association of Realtors 2018 Cost vs. Value report.
2According to ENERGY STAR.
