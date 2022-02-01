5 Signs It's Time to Replace the Windows in Your Cleveland Home

At Pella, our window professionals are here to help with all your window replacement needs. We offer a variety of innovative products that can help your new windows perform amazingly! For example, many of our windows are ENERGY STAR certified. This certification means that we have engineered and tested our windows to ensure that they last and keep your utility bill low. In addition, our windows create fewer drafts with their three points of protection and tight weatherstripping to reduce air leaks and water from entering your home. Our hardware also helps to create a tight seal against the weather. Our windows are also made with Low-E glass to help reflect the heat out in the summer and into your home in the winter — helping to keep your home’s temperature comfortable year-round. And when you have your windows installed with us, our trained installation crews will ensure proper insulation and operation so that you get the best function out of your new windows.

Along with energy efficiency, our windows are durable and can last for years. For example, our wood windows have exclusive EnduraGuard wood protection applied to them to protect against damage and stains. We also have our fiberglass windows that are made to avoid expanding, contracting, or becoming brittle during temperature swings, making them an excellent choice for any climate. Even our glass panes are strong; they are impact-resistant and reinforced to stand up to hurricane-level winds. We also have noise-reducing windows that use dual- or triple-pane glass and have insulating window frames.

Our windows are known for their performance, durability and style. Our window experts are here to help you through the process of replacing your old, inefficient windows with ones that will help with all your needs in style, functionality, noise control and energy efficiency for years to come.

