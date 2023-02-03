Add Curb Appeal to Your Home With Replacement Windows and Doors
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on February 3, 2023
The front of your home is the place that makes a first impression. Updating the look and style of this part of your home can tremendously impact your home’s curb appeal.
Windows and doors are simple upgrades that can improve the overall look of your home. Here are some ideas to get inspired.
Replace the Front Door on Your Cleveland Home
Front doors have a significant effect on curb appeal because they are one of the first things that people see. Other than style, front doors also add functionality and can enhance the natural light in your home.
At Pella, we offer a variety of front door designs to fit your needs, including low-maintenance, durable fiberglass doors and beautifully crafted steel doors. You can customize the amount of glass space on your door and if you want a single or double door.
For example, this Richfield, Ohio, home had two doors that needed to be replaced. The front and back doors were becoming eyesores and were failing in terms of energy efficiency. We installed new fiberglass entry doors that offer style and low maintenance. The red finish offers a brilliant pop of color, and the door itself provides great energy efficiency for the home. The new doors completely transformed the house!
Choose from a Range of Replacement Windows for Your Cleveland Home
Replacing your windows is a great way to add curb appeal to your home. For example, you can exchange old, worn-down windows for new windows that are in the same style and still completely change the overall look of your home. Another popular option for many homeowners is to update the style of their home into something a bit more contemporary.
For example, the homeowners of this historic Aurora, Ohio, home were looking to restore it to its historical integrity while also giving it an updated look. We installed new wood windows throughout the house. The black finish of the windows helped create a contemporary look and really stood out against the white siding. The renovated home looks beautiful, and the mix of historic and modern styles works amazingly.
Double-Hung Windows
Double-hung windows offer a classic, timeless style, and that’s why they are a popular option for Cleveland homes, especially in the front. Having an equal number of double-hung windows on either side of your front door can create symmetry, commonly seen in traditional homes. Double-hung windows are also effortless to use. For example, you can open them from the top or bottom sash to provide ventilation to the front rooms. To keep the bugs out and boost curb appeal, you can add one of our innovative window screens. For example, our vinyl windows now have a hidden screen option, so your screens are there when you open the window and disappear when the window is closed to provide you with an unobstructed view.
An example of a local project we did with double-hung windows is this Cleveland, Ohio, home. The homeowner wanted to brighten the space and enhance their home's curb appeal. We installed new double-hung windows throughout the front of the home. The white trim around the window really pops against the blue siding.
Casement Windows
Casement windows are another popular choice for the front of the home due to their large glass space and opening. Casement windows are also great for creating a modern aesthetic due to their thin frames and large glass area. This window type provides a large, unobstructed view and brings in tons of natural light to brighten your home. Casement windows are easy to use, and with our innovative easy-slide operator a simple glide can open or close them.
Bow or Bay Windows
Bay and bow windows are commonly seen in the front of Cleveland homes. These windows add visual appeal and architectural interest due to them extruding from your home. With these windows, light can come in from multiple angles to brighten your home. Bay and bow windows can also create a nook area for you to decorate and enjoy as a comfortable seating area.
Enhance Curb Appeal With Other Updates
Along with replacement windows and doors, there are many ways to add curb appeal to your home’s exterior. For example, you can decorate your patio with plants and flowers to add greenery and color. You can also add a welcome sign or a doormat to make your home inviting. If you have the space on your patio area, you can also add a seating area so you can enjoy the weather outside on lovely days.
Decorating the front of your home means adding items that allow for style and functionality. Our team of local Cleveland professionals at Pella are here to help you with all things windows and doors. Set up a free consultation today to get started.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.