Adding Curb Appeal to Your Cleveland Home with Replacement Windows and Doors
on May 3, 2023
One of the biggest reasons homeowners in Cleveland are choosing to install replacement windows is their desire to increase both the curb appeal and style of their homes. After all, the exterior of your home establishes its first impression – good or bad. Outdated, unappealing windows can be a major hindrance to any aesthetic, not to mention a potential facet behind energy inefficiency in your home.
Pella of Cleveland is dedicated to helping our clients find replacement windows and doors that do more than just enhance the look of your home. We pair our abundance of style options and varied premium materials with our industry-leading technology that works to improve your home’s functionality.
Let’s take a look at the top styles homeowners in Cleveland are choosing for their replacement windows and doors, as well as how Pella’s high-quality line of products and expertise can help you get the most out of your replacement project.
Replacement Windows | Cleveland, OH
Replacing your windows provides many benefits to your Cleveland home, including increased energy efficiency, updated style, and better functionality. At Pella, we’re proud to carry a diverse array of window options to fit your needs and home design.
Bay Windows
Bay windows are an excellent way to bring in natural light and provide views from all angles. Distinctive and visually pleasing, bay windows are composed of three windows in generally the same configuration – two that are operable at an angle and one larger fixed window in the middle.
Since these windows have more angular lines, they can enhance many different home styles such as contemporary, transitional, and even older traditional styles like vintage Victorian.
Bay windows are also great for enhancing the architectural interest of your home's exterior while creating extra space for your interior room. For this reason, bay windows are commonly seen in the front of homes to add visual appeal and create a unique look.
By utilizing multiple windows, homeowners can enjoy a larger glass space that allows natural light to shine through every angle. You’ll want to consider a replacement bow window for your home in Cleveland if you hope to enhance natural light and enjoy beautiful views, all while creating additional space.
Double-Hung Windows
Double-hung windows offer a timeless style and are great for creating a symmetrical front façade. A popular choice for a multitude of reasons, double-hung replacement windows are often favored for their ease of use and functionality.
Double-hung windows can be opened from the top or bottom sash to let in more fresh air and provide ventilation. With two operable sashes and a tilting function, double-hung windows are also extremely easy to clean.
In addition to their functional benefits, double-hung windows can be customized to enhance the look of the front of your home. For example, at Pella, we have multiple grille options, including traditional, top-row, Victorian, prairie, and more. You can also choose from various finishes to complete the look of your windows. For instance, wood double-hung windows with a natural stain can bring warmth to your home and enhance its traditional look.
Home-Enhancing Window Colors
Another excellent option for adding curb appeal and modernizing your home's exterior is to add black windows. Combining contemporary style and color, black fiberglass double-hung windows can add sleek lines and upgrade the entire look of your home.
With vinyl windows, we offer dual-color frames that can enhance different interior and exterior aesthetics. A bright white interior frame helps make indoor rooms appear larger, while a bold statement color on an exterior frame boosts curb appeal.
Want to achieve a lighter, brighter look? Replacement windows finished in white are classic and look great against brick homes. This window color provides a clean look, ideal for double-hung windows.
Curb Appeal Replacement Window Projects
If you’re having trouble visualizing all the ways a window replacement can upgrade your home’s design, take a look at a few of our favorite local projects for window replacements in Cleveland.
To start, here’s an example of a double-hung window replacement done by your Pella of Cleveland team. This Mentor, Ohio, home received replacement double-hung windows that transformed their home, inside and out. We installed wood double-hung windows that were more energy efficient than the homeowners’ previous windows.
The replacement windows added warmth to the home's interior and improved its curb appeal. The replacement double-hung windows also preserve the traditional look of the home, while the exterior white finish goes beautifully with the brick.
This historic brick home in Akron-Fairlawn Heights, Ohio, was looking to replace its windows while also maintaining the original design of the home. We installed wood double-hung windows with exterior aluminum cladding. These replacement windows also feature between-the-glass grilles to enhance the traditional look of the home and provide easy cleaning. Overall, we were able to improve the historic home’s curb appeal and update the home while also preserving its original look.
Replacement Doors | Cleveland, OH
Front doors are another aspect of your home’s façade that can make a huge first impression. At Pella, we offer various new and replacement front door options, allowing you to customize your door's material, décor, and the amount of glass space on your door.
For example, if you’re looking for a durable, low-maintenance front door, you can install our fiberglass entry door. These doors can even give the appearance of a wood door but have the durability benefits of the fiberglass material.
Another way to customize your front door is with its color. Make a bold statement with a black or bright red door, or you can achieve a clean look with a white door. Along with enhancing curb appeal, replacement doors add long-lasting durability and energy efficiency.
This University Heights, Ohio, homeowner wanted to upgrade both of their home's entryways. They decided to go with a red front door to add a pop of color and increase curb appeal. For the back entryway, the homeowners wanted a classic, clean look, so our Cleveland team installed a timeless white door. Both doors were fiberglass, making them easy to clean and durable against Cleveland's varied climate. Overall, the doors were able to enhance the home’s aesthetic.
