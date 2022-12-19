Setting Up a Successful Patio Area With Sliding Patio Doors

Sliding patio doors are a popular patio door choice among Cleveland homeowners because they are easy to use and provide a contemporary look with lots of glass space to bring in natural light. Another great benefit to sliding patio doors is that they glide open along a track and won’t take up additional usable space like hinged doors. These doors are great for a patio area as it gives you more flexibility with your furniture arrangements. Sliding patio doors are also great in multiples! For example, you can put two sliding doors next to each other or create multiple entry/exit points to your patio area, especially if it is a larger patio.

At Pella, we offer sliding patio doors in a variety of materials, including wood, vinyl and fiberglass windows.

Wood patio doors are highly customizable, deliver excellent energy efficiency and have natural beauty.

Fiberglass is the strongest patio door material available and is extremely durable. In addition, fiberglass sliding doors are virtually maintenance-free and weather resistant.

Finally, our vinyl sliding doors are a great budget-friendly option that is easy to care for and has outstanding energy efficiency.

Our sliding patio doors come in two-, three- and four-panel configurations. If you need something larger, keep reading to learn about our multi-slide patio doors.