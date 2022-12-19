Setting Up a Successful Patio Area With Sliding Patio Doors
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on December 19, 2022
Everyone’s patio looks different and is tailored to their unique style, but there are a few essentials that are ideal for any patio setup. Here are some ways you can improve your Cleveland home's patio.
Choose Comfortable Seating
A comfortable seating area is vital for your patio area. You should use your patio for relaxation and socializing; to do that, you must have a comfortable, inviting lounge area for you and your guests. There are various set-up options you can choose from to achieve this, including an outdoor dining table and chairs, an outdoor woven chair with cushions or lounge chairs that allow you to lie down by the pool and soak up the sun.
Create a Focal Point
Having a focal point in your backyard is another way to set up your patio area. There are a range of themes you can choose from depending on what you want. For example, a pool, garden, fire pit or outdoor kitchen area can become the main focal point of your patio design. All of these items serve a role and are great for entertaining guests and enjoying the your outdoor space.
Add Décor
Adding your unique style and personality to your patio is a great way to spruce it up. You can add outdoor lights and a colorful outdoor umbrella for shade, or a cozy outdoor rug and pillows. Other great décor options for your patio include greenery and potted plants. Lastly, be sure to pick up items to keep your décor and furniture safe during off seasons and bad weather, including covers.
Install Sliding Patio Doors
Sliding patio doors are a popular patio door choice among Cleveland homeowners because they are easy to use and provide a contemporary look with lots of glass space to bring in natural light. Another great benefit to sliding patio doors is that they glide open along a track and won’t take up additional usable space like hinged doors. These doors are great for a patio area as it gives you more flexibility with your furniture arrangements. Sliding patio doors are also great in multiples! For example, you can put two sliding doors next to each other or create multiple entry/exit points to your patio area, especially if it is a larger patio.
At Pella, we offer sliding patio doors in a variety of materials, including wood, vinyl and fiberglass windows.
- Wood patio doors are highly customizable, deliver excellent energy efficiency and have natural beauty.
- Fiberglass is the strongest patio door material available and is extremely durable. In addition, fiberglass sliding doors are virtually maintenance-free and weather resistant.
- Finally, our vinyl sliding doors are a great budget-friendly option that is easy to care for and has outstanding energy efficiency.
Our sliding patio doors come in two-, three- and four-panel configurations. If you need something larger, keep reading to learn about our multi-slide patio doors.
Opt for Multi-Slide Patio Doors
Multi-slide patio doors are great for large spaces. They can open up your indoor space to your patio and create one large space great for entertaining and enjoying the indoors and outdoors. Multi-slide patio doors also provide more of the positives that sliding doors have, such as bringing in lots of natural light into your home and allowing for amazing views.
Don't Forget Windows for Your Patio
Using windows and patio doors together is a great way to add natural light and functionality to the wall that connects your patio. For example, you can have a hinged patio door with large picture windows on each side. Another possibility is to have awning windows or transoms above your sliding patio doors to create the look of a wall of glass for maximum light. To take this idea further, if you have a pointed ceiling, you can add custom-shaped windows to fill in all the wall space and create a truly unique look.
How Pella Has Helped Cleveland Homeowners Achieve Their Patio Goals
Here are some of the ways we’ve helped customers achieve their goals with new patio doors:
- We replaced a window with a new sliding patio door in this Akron, Ohio, home. The new sliding door offered the family better access to their deck and allowed them to utilize the space better.
- This Mentor, Ohio, homeowner wanted to update their kitchen’s aesthetic, so we installed a new sliding patio door without grilles to provide an unobstructed view. The sliding door brings in more natural light and makes the kitchen and living room area feel larger. Overall, the new wood door was the finishing piece to their kitchen remodel.
- Energy efficiency was the most important thing for this Mentor, Ohio, homeowner. They upgraded their sliding patio door to be more energy efficient while maintaining the same look as their last door.
- Adding functionality and convenience to their sliding patio door was a priority for this Mentor, Ohio, homeowner. They went with a new sliding door with between-the-glass blinds to allow them privacy and to control the amount of light they let into the room. This new patio door also improved their home's energy efficiency and provided easier access to their dining room.
Setting up your patio should reflect your style and make it more comfortable. Installing a patio door that fits your needs is essential; we are here to help! Get started today by setting up your free in-home consultation.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.