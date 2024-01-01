Pella Windows & Doors of Akron

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
  • Call (330) 836-5548
  • 2965 West Market StreetAkron, OH44333
  • Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Saturday 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
  • Sunday Closed

To meet the needs of customers between Canton and Akron, the Pella showroom in Akron opened in 2000, as a buildout of a pre-existing building. In addition to serving Ohio customers in Akron and Canton, this showroom services several surrounding communities including Fairlawn, Cuyahoga Falls, Tallmadge, Stow, Bath, Medina, Richfield, Brunswick, Canton, New Philadelphia and Massillon.

Located off W. Market St. in Fairlawn Ohio, this showroom is near the Summit Mall and provides an ever-expanding showcase of the Pella products to fit any lifestyle and design. This showroom, along with several others across Ohio, is family-owned and operated by the Gunton Corporation which was established in 1932. Visit the Akron showroom to view Pella products in-person.

The Akron showroom regularly hosts commercial, trade and architectural events including classes and lunch and learns. We’re also proud to partner with the Cleveland Food Bank as well as other local organizations such as:

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

