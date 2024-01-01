Pella Windows & Doors of Canfield
Contact Details
- Call (330) 533-9766
- 4010 Boardman Canfield RoadCanfield, OH44406
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
TThe Pella Windows & Doors Showroom in Canfield, Ohio, provides window and door services to Canfield as well as many surrounding Northeastern Ohio communities including Youngstown, Boardman, Warren, Hubbard and Niles. The Canfield showroom is also glad to serve three counties in Western Pennsylvania: Beaver, Lawrence and Mercer.
Let us help you find the right windows and doors for your Ohio home.
The Canfield showroom is conveniently located right off of Boardman Canfield Road/US-224. Coming from the West on 224, pass by the Panera on the right and find the showroom on the left. Coming from the East on 224, pass by Arby’s on the left and find the showroom on the right.
This showroom, along with several others across Ohio, is family-owned and operated by the Gunton Corporation, which was established in 1932. Visit the Canfield showroom to experience popular products in person.
Proudly supporting local communities.
At the Canfield showroom, we are proud to partner with these local organizations:
- American Institute of Architects (AIA)
- Home Builders Association (HBA) of Akron
- Better Business Bureau (BBB)
- National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Interested in joining our team? Please visit our careers page.
Cleveland Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
