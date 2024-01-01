Pella Windows & Doors of Westlake
The Pella showroom in Westlake, Ohio, opened in 1998 as a new showroom built out into an existing building conveniently located near other complementary building material businesses. In addition to serving Westlake and the West Side, this showroom services several surrounding communities including Sandusky, Huron, Birmingham, Vermilion, Amherst, Lorain, Elyria, Rocky River, Avon, North Olmsted, North Ridgeville, Lakewood and Middleburg Heights.
Let us help you find the right windows and doors for your Westlake-area home.
To find this showroom, head East or West along 90, use the Crocker Road exit and turn north. The Pella Showroom will be on the right side shortly after the highway entrance/exit to the north. You can find us right around the corner from Crocker Park.
This showroom, along with several others across Ohio, is family-owned and operated by the Gunton Corporation, which was established in 1932. Visit the Westlake showroom to view popular products.
Pella of Westlake is supporting the communities we serve.
The Westlake showroom regularly hosts commercial, trade and architectural events including classes and lunch and learns. Our staff is pleased to support the local Cleveland Food Bank and Toys for Tots. And we are proud to partner with these local organizations:
- American Institute of Architects (AIA)
- Home Builders Association (HBA) of Akron
- Better Business Bureau (BBB)
- National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Cleveland Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
