Why Choose Pella for Your Window and Door Replacement?

Choosing the right company to replace your windows can be challenging when there are so many different companies and products to compare. Today, we will review some of the key benefits of choosing Pella.

What Makes Pella Different?

Our goal is to help our customers bring their visions to life. We aim for creativity, style and purposeful innovation. We also want to help make life a little bit easier while maintaining your stunning aesthetic. We are known for being obsessed with the details. Every one of our products and every part of the window replacement process is made just for you. Our craftsmanship and attention to detail make our products stand out amongst competitors.

Another huge part of our company is our passion! We're committed to finding window and door solutions for you and do our best to go beyond what is required to provide cutting-edge innovations. Our engineers have been producing product and design patents since 1925.

Lifestyle Series

Our Lifestyle Series gives you many reasons to choose Pella. These wood windows offer exceptional energy efficiency. In addition, you can add optional double- and triple-pane glass to increase energy efficiency. Adding this type of glass and varying thicknesses will also allow for better noise control to reduce the amount of outside noise you can hear from inside the home.

These Richfield, Ohio homeowners, for example, were looking to transform their old screened-in patio into a temperature-controlled four-season room. So we installed our wood casement windows to help regulate the room's temperature and allow the homeowners to enjoy the space year-round. The new black wood windows will also help keep the room energy-efficient, helping maintain comfort and a lower utility bill.

Innovative Window Screens

A Pella innovation that many of our customers love is our window screens. We have a Rolscreen that rolls up and down like a shade. We also have a Hidden Screen, exclusively available on our vinyl single-hung, double-hung and sliding windows. The screen is there when you need it and disappears when you don't. With this functionality, you can have an unobstructed view when you have your window closed and can enjoy the fresh, Cleveland air without letting bugs in when the window is opened. Our innovative window screens also eliminate the need for taking screens in and out and the need for storage.

Tested To Last

We want to ensure that we provide you with high-quality, long-lasting windows; that's why we've tested our products. For example, we've tested our window and door components thousands of times to ensure they will continue functioning well into the future. We've also done testing on our glass to ensure thermal efficiency.

Smart Home Technology

Our Insynctive technology means staying connected. We offer integrated security sensors and motorized blinds and shades. The sensors are available on our entry doors and our Reserve, Architect and Lifestyle Series windows and patio doors. The integrated blinds and shades are available on our Lifestyle Series products with the Insynctive App or remote control. With our smart home technology, you'll have peace of mind knowing that your home is protected.

Weather Resistance

Each of our products, wood, vinyl and fiberglass, are tested to ensure they will last against the elements and normal wear. So, your windows will hold up and perform, whether it is the harsh rain of spring, snowy winters or extreme summer heat. Our windows have tight weatherstripping to reduce air leaks and prevent water from entering your home. We also have secure hardware like our exclusive SureLock that pulls the casement window sash against the weatherstripping for an even stronger seal.

Our insulating glass is another example of our window's excellent weather performance as it helps regulate your home's temperature, making for a more comfortable home and reducing heat transfer. We’ve done lots of environmental testing to ensure that our materials and products can work well in different forms of harsh weather.

Energy Efficiency

One thing that many homeowners look for in windows is energy efficiency. Our windows use a number of innovations to make them energy efficient, as shown in our Lifestyle Series, which comes with some very nice benefits. For example, energy-efficient windows can help keep your home at a comfortable temperature. And since it helps regulate your home's temperature, your HVAC doesn't have to work as hard, which can help lower your utility bills.

These Akron, Ohio homeowners, for instance, wanted to upgrade their four-season room to keep it energy-efficient and comfortable in the fall and winter. We replaced the two doors and the windows, ensuring that the products matched and did not sacrifice the gorgeous view of the pond in their backyard. We were able to reach the homeowners' goals of:

Matching the brown exterior

Having a white interior to brighten the area

Achieving better energy efficiency, year-round

The four-season room features our fiberglass products. Our fiberglass windows and doors are durable, low maintenance and long-lasting.

Service

Our products aren't the only stellar part of Pella; our employees are outstanding too! Our team members work hard to bring your window and door goals to life on your Cleveland home. For example, we work with many different home styles and help homeowners to modernize or maintain their home's original look.

We worked with this Mentor, Ohio homeowner to update their craftsman home. They chose our Reserve wood windows for this project because of their attention to historical detail that will preserve the home's original look. In the end, we were able to upgrade the windows, so they can continue to showcase the history for years to come.

Here at Pella, we work hard to ensure our products will provide you with convenience, innovation and comfort for years to come. Our windows are stylish, high-quality and have extraordinary performance. Schedule your free in-home consultation with one of our professional representatives to learn more about the Pella difference.