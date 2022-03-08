7 Patio Door Ideas For Your Columbus Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on March 8, 2022
A patio door is a pathway between the inside of your home and the outside world and your patio area. There are many different ways you can use a patio door, and there are also many different styles of patio doors that can help you make a statement. Let’s take a look at some ideas!
Create a Glass Wall
If you want to have a grand entrance into your backyard, a multi-slide patio door may be the way to go. A multi-slide patio door can have up to ten panels that slide into a pocket in the wall and seem to disappear. All of these glass panels allow a lot of natural sunlight to shine into your room, and then when you open the door, you have a wide opening so that all of your guests can go in and out of your home easily. Multi-slide patio doors blur the lines between your home's inside and out. Plus, when you hit the remote to open your multi-slide patio door, your guests will be in awe!
Create a Rustic Look
If you want to create a rustic look for your patio door, getting natural décor and finishes on your doors and furniture is the way to go. You can get a naturally colored wood patio door and fill your patio with wicker or wood furniture along with lots of plants and decorative art. You can also create a patio area with flat stones and hints of grass to add to the theme. At Pella, we offer prefinished stains to help you find a wood patio door that matches your design needs. From Golden Oak to Mahogany, and more, these stains can help you achieve a rustic aesthetic. You can also fit with your rustic theme by choosing hardware that matches your color scheme.
Use a Sliding Door for an Upper Patio
A sliding patio door is a beautiful option for a patio on the upper floor, like a condo or the second story of your home. This type of patio door is also an excellent option for smaller patios or decks because they do not take up a lot of space. With sliding patio doors not needing to swing open, you won’t have to worry about rearranging furniture to accommodate your patio doors and instead will have an easy-to-use solution that glides open for access to your deck.
Add a Screen
Adding a screen to your patio door can allow you to leave the patio door’s glass panels open while not letting any bugs or debris in. Along with keeping these things out, you can prevent your pets from going inside or outside while still letting in the fresh air. With warmer weather on its way in Columbus, you’ll want to start opening your windows and doors to let fresh air in, and adding a screen is a great way to do so without having an open gap. A screen is especially handy when you're hosting a lot of guests and want to keep continuity between the outdoor and indoor areas of your home.
Create an Elegant Look
To create an elegant look for your patio, you can utilize French (hinged) patio doors. French patio doors have lots of details and open wide to create an elegant entrance. For example, if you have a traditional home in Grandview or Upper Arlington, a hinged patio door can go great with your home’s style and aesthetic. You can have a single hinged door or a double one for extra walkway space. If you choose the double, you also have the option to make one or both doors operable. With the details on the patio door, you can also add a white finish to complete the look. You can use this same theme with other décor and furniture that you may put on your patio, including white decorative tables and chairs and sophisticated artwork.
Have Multiple Patio Doors
If you have an outdoor area in the middle of your home, you can use multiple patio doors to create a unique look. Choose to have multiple doors instead of windows surrounding the area to create different access points to the patio; patio doors can still enable natural light to come into your house and provide ventilation if you choose to have screens. The patio door style that you choose can enhance the unique look of your home. For example, if you select numerous French doors, you could choose to have one that has many details and keep the rest simple to add to your home’s architectural interest. You could also opt for sliding doors to create a glass wall.
Utilize Window and Door Combinations
Another way to create an attractive architectural design and let in lots of natural sunlight is to use window and door combinations. For example, you can have a patio door surrounded by many windows to create a unique wall that still provides access to the patio. One possibility is to use a sliding patio door with casement windows for maximum glass space and ventilation. Alternatively, you could opt for a patio door with unique shapes of fixed windows to create a visually appealing design. For example, modern homes in Dublin, Powell and other Columbus communities could benefit from expansive glass space that can be formed with multiple windows and doors.
Overall, there are so many options to create a unique look that fits your specific style and goals. Not sure where to start or ready to get started on creating a fantastic patio entrance? Schedule your free in-home consultation with us to get started!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.