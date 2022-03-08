7 Patio Door Ideas For Your Columbus Home

Another way to create an attractive architectural design and let in lots of natural sunlight is to use window and door combinations. For example, you can have a patio door surrounded by many windows to create a unique wall that still provides access to the patio. One possibility is to use a sliding patio door with casement windows for maximum glass space and ventilation. Alternatively, you could opt for a patio door with unique shapes of fixed windows to create a visually appealing design. For example, modern homes in Dublin, Powell and other Columbus communities could benefit from expansive glass space that can be formed with multiple windows and doors.

Overall, there are so many options to create a unique look that fits your specific style and goals. Not sure where to start or ready to get started on creating a fantastic patio entrance? Schedule your free in-home consultation with us to get started!