Portland, ME Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in Portland

Along Maine’s southern coast sits its most populous city, Portland. Timeless and unassuming, Portland is rich in historic character and picturesque oceanfront views, with cobblestone streets lined by top-notch restaurants and locally owned shops. The city’s beautiful, well-maintained 19th century architecture, specifically, is something to behold. For Portland residents seeking to balance the integrity of their own historic homes with modern functionality, Pella of New England is here to help, with innovative window and door solutions that deliver all that and more.

Portland Popular Local Trends & Styles

Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in Portland

  • Energy-Efficient Materials

    Energy-Efficient Materials

    n order to lower energy costs and keep your home comfortable, especially during Portland’s warm summers and frigid winters, you need energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes.

  • Historic Authenticity

    Historic Authenticity

    hen it comes to choosing new windows and doors for your Portland Colonial or Victorian, rest assured that our products are true to traditional designs and materials.

  • Fiberglass Windows

    Fiberglass Windows

    Pella’s proprietary fiberglass is the strongest material for windows and a popular choice among Portland homes. In addition to being versatile, highly durable and low maintenance, fiberglass windows are long-lasting and able to withstand the region’s salty coastal air and frigid winter temperatures — especially when paired with our energy-efficient glass options.

  • Wood Windows

    Wood Windows

    Wood has long been used for windows, thanks to its natural insulating properties. Throughout New England, where older homes are plentiful, wood windows are a top choice. Portland homeowners especially love the energy efficiency and historically accurate look of wood, as well as its ability to withstand Portland’s salty coastal air with seacoast cladding.

Popular Local Products

