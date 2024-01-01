Portland, ME Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Portland
Along Maine’s southern coast sits its most populous city, Portland. Timeless and unassuming, Portland is rich in historic character and picturesque oceanfront views, with cobblestone streets lined by top-notch restaurants and locally owned shops. The city’s beautiful, well-maintained 19th century architecture, specifically, is something to behold. For Portland residents seeking to balance the integrity of their own historic homes with modern functionality, Pella of New England is here to help, with innovative window and door solutions that deliver all that and more.
Getting You Where You Need to Go
- Pella Near Me
Pella Near Me
Find a Pella expert that can help find the right products for my space.
- New Construction
New Construction
Homeowners working with a builder or contractor.
- Trade Professionals
Trade Professionals
Resource for contractors, builders & architects.
Portland Popular Local Trends & Styles
Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in Portland
- Energy-Efficient Materials
Energy-Efficient Materials
n order to lower energy costs and keep your home comfortable, especially during Portland’s warm summers and frigid winters, you need energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes.
- Historic Authenticity
Historic Authenticity
hen it comes to choosing new windows and doors for your Portland Colonial or Victorian, rest assured that our products are true to traditional designs and materials.
- Fiberglass Windows
Fiberglass Windows
Pella’s proprietary fiberglass is the strongest material for windows and a popular choice among Portland homes. In addition to being versatile, highly durable and low maintenance, fiberglass windows are long-lasting and able to withstand the region’s salty coastal air and frigid winter temperatures — especially when paired with our energy-efficient glass options.
- Wood Windows
Wood Windows
Wood has long been used for windows, thanks to its natural insulating properties. Throughout New England, where older homes are plentiful, wood windows are a top choice. Portland homeowners especially love the energy efficiency and historically accurate look of wood, as well as its ability to withstand Portland’s salty coastal air with seacoast cladding.
Popular Local Products
- New England Double-Hung Windows
New England Double-Hung Windows
- New England Front Entry Doors
New England Front Entry Doors
- New England Bay Windows
New England Bay Windows