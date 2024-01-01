Portland, ME Windows and Doors

Along Maine’s southern coast sits its most populous city, Portland. Timeless and unassuming, Portland is rich in historic character and picturesque oceanfront views, with cobblestone streets lined by top-notch restaurants and locally owned shops. The city’s beautiful, well-maintained 19th century architecture, specifically, is something to behold. For Portland residents seeking to balance the integrity of their own historic homes with modern functionality, Pella of New England is here to help, with innovative window and door solutions that deliver all that and more.