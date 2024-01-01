Portsmouth, NH Windows and Doors

Situated on the Piscataqua River that designates the New Hampshire-Maine border and just a few miles from the beaches of Rye is the aptly named seaport of Portsmouth. Character, historic districts, and locally-owned shops and eateries abound in this charming coastal town. First settled in 1623, Portsmouth’s rich history is always on display via its traditional architecture, which has been dutifully preserved over the last 400 years. And, thanks to innovative window and door solutions that blend historic integrity with modern functionality, Pella of New England is helping Portsmouth residents continue that mission.