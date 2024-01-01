Portsmouth, NH Windows and Doors

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Situated on the Piscataqua River that designates the New Hampshire-Maine border and just a few miles from the beaches of Rye is the aptly named seaport of Portsmouth. Character, historic districts, and locally-owned shops and eateries abound in this charming coastal town. First settled in 1623, Portsmouth’s rich history is always on display via its traditional architecture, which has been dutifully preserved over the last 400 years. And, thanks to innovative window and door solutions that blend historic integrity with modern functionality, Pella of New England is helping Portsmouth residents continue that mission.

    Energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes can help cut energy costs and maintain comfort in your home, especially during Portsmouth’s warm summers and chilly winters.

    As is common throughout New England, Portsmouth has quite the collection of historic structures, including Victorian-, Colonial-, and Cape-Cod-style homes. When it comes to replacing your windows or doors, our products are true to traditional designs and materials, so you needn’t worry about jeopardizing your home’s historic integrity.

    Pella’s proprietary fiberglass is the strongest material for windows and a go-to choice among Portsmouth homes. In addition to being highly durable and low maintenance, it’s long-lasting and able to withstand the region’s salty coastal air and frigid winter temperatures — especially when paired with our energy-efficient glass options.

    Wood has long been used for windows, thanks to its natural insulating properties, and throughout New England, where historic homes are plentiful, wood windows are a popular choice. Homeowners can’t get enough of their traditional look, versatility, and energy efficiency, and with seacoast cladding options available, they’re even able to withstand Portsmouth’s salty coastal air.

