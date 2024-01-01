Pella Windows & Doors of Langhorne
Contact Details
- Call (215) 946-8814
- 132 N Flowers Mill RdThe Shops At Flowers MillLanghorne, PA19047
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM
- Tuesday 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM
- Saturday 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
Pella of Langhorne delivers quality products and customer service to residents of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. We proudly serve communities northeast of Philadelphia, including Newton and Yardley, Pennsylvania, as well as Trenton and Princeton, New Jersey.
The Pella Windows & Doors of Langhorne showroom is located in The Shops at Flowers Mill off of U.S. Highway 1. We’re conveniently located near Interstate 295 and just a short drive from Interstates 276 and 95, providing easy access to residents on both sides of the Delaware River.
Let us help you find the windows and doors for your home.
Pella of Langhorne is one of many Pella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia showrooms, a group that’s served the residents of Delaware Valley since the first showroom opened in Paoli in 1965. Our team has decades of experience and the product knowledge to take the stress out of the window and door shopping process.
The Philadelphia region is still connected to its colonial roots, as seen in the Colonial, Colonial Revival, Victorian and other traditional homes. From bay windows to French patio doors, we can help you find the right products to fit your home and introduce you to modern innovations you haven’t considered – like integrated security sensors, between-the-glass blinds and retractable screens.
We also help the Greater Philadelphia community.
Pella of Langhorne is proud to support the efforts of Philabundance. Our team gives back to the communities we serve in many ways, but none greater than helping to feed hungry and homeless children throughout the Delaware Valley.
Pella Windows & Doors of Langhorne is also an active member in the Bucks-Mont chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, whose mission is to improve the housing and building inventory of in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.
Philadelphia Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
Local Trending Products
- Philadelphia Casement Windows
Philadelphia Casement Windows
- Philadelphia Bay Windows
Philadelphia Bay Windows
- Philadelphia French Patio Doors
Philadelphia French Patio Doors
- Philadelphia Sliding Glass Doors
Philadelphia Sliding Glass Doors
- Philadelphia Front Doors
Philadelphia Front Doors