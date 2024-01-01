At Pella Windows & Doors of Whitehall, we’re dedicated to serving the window and door needs of residents of the Lehigh Valley. We take a customer-focused approach to business to provide a great buying experience for customers in Whitehall, Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Easton, Coopersburg and the surrounding communities.

Our showroom on Macarthur Road is just off of the Lehigh Valley Thruway, next to the Whitehall and Lehigh Valley Malls. This convenient location near U.S. Highway 22 makes our showroom easy to reach from Interstates 78 and 476.