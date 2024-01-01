Pella Windows & Doors of Whitehall
Contact Details
- Call (610) 433-6028
- 2221 Macarthur RoadWhitehall, PA18052
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
At Pella Windows & Doors of Whitehall, we’re dedicated to serving the window and door needs of residents of the Lehigh Valley. We take a customer-focused approach to business to provide a great buying experience for customers in Whitehall, Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Easton, Coopersburg and the surrounding communities.
Our showroom on Macarthur Road is just off of the Lehigh Valley Thruway, next to the Whitehall and Lehigh Valley Malls. This convenient location near U.S. Highway 22 makes our showroom easy to reach from Interstates 78 and 476.
We’re the Lehigh Valley windows and doors experts.
In addition to our extensive product knowledge, the team at Pella of Whitehall understands trends old and new in the Allentown–Bethlehem–Easton metropolitan area. We can help you select the right window and door styles for the most popular homes in the area, like Victorians, Cottages and Colonial-style homes.
Stop by our showroom to talk to a Pella of Whitehall representative. They’ll walk you through the latest product innovations and trends in the area, including wood sliding glass doors, casement windows and entry doors.
We’re involved in community work throughout the Valley.
The Pella of Whitehall showroom is part of Pella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia, a team of people just as passionate about local causes as they are about windows and doors. We’re a proud supporter of Philabundance, the largest hunger-relief organization in the Philadelphia area.
Pella of Whitehall is also a member of the Lehigh Valley Builders Association of Delaware and supports development and housing in the community.
Philadelphia Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
