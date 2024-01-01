Pella Windows & Doors of Wilmington
Contact Details
- Call (302) 999-0535
- 3622 Concord PikeWilmington, DE19803
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
At Pella Windows & Doors of Wilmington, we’re committed to providing quality windows and doors and exceptional customer service to the Delaware Valley. We strive to deliver a customer-focused experience to Delaware residents in Hockessin, Newark and surrounding communities, as well as Delaware County in Pennsylvania.
Our Wilmington showroom is located on Route 202, the Concord Pike, one mile directly east of Brandywine Creek State Park.
Along with our own professional installation services, we also work with a select group of contractors including John K. Sturgis Builders, Hellings Builders and Ceccola Construction. However you choose to purchase our products, trust that you will be backed with quality installation and quality partners.
Pella of Wilmington is a team of windows and doors experts who understand the home trends shaping neighborhoods throughout Delaware and southeast Pennsylvania. As one of the original colonies, Colonial architecture is still prevalent, as well as other traditional styles like Victorian, Tudor and Cottage.
Whether you want a six-panel front door to update your Colonial entrance or a bay window to add a classic Victorian feature, we can help you find the right products to match your home, meet your needs and fit your style.
We also help out the communities we serve.
Pella Windows & Doors of Wilmington gives their time, energy and passion to local organizations like Philabundance. Our regional manager, Reggie Stacy, feels strongly that no child should go hungry and shared his passion for the cause with the rest of the team. We regularly volunteer and collect food donations to help provide meals for homeless and hungry children throughout the Philadelphia metro area.
Pella of Wilmington is also a dedicated member of our local builder’s association, the Home Builders Association of Delaware, supporting the development and improvement of the Delaware Valley.
Philadelphia Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
