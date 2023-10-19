Green Front Doors: Trends and Shades for Your Home's Curb Appeal

Shades of green are sweeping the trends this season, from fashion to home decor.

In home design, the front door is often the first thing that catches the eye. We’ve long recognized the importance of choosing the right color for your front door, and in recent years, green has emerged as a dominant trend. From soothing sage green front doors to bright lime hues and bold dramatic dark shades of pine or forest green, let's explore the enchanting world of green front doors and why they are becoming increasingly popular.

Pella Green Entry Doors

Pella entry doors are available in a number of prefinished colors, depending on the material you choose. For fiberglass doors or steel entry doors, you can choose from a variety of popular color options to create a design statement with your front door or select a primed finish for a personalized, one-of-a-kind look. Pre-finished color choices include two hues of green tones, Pine Green and Sage (shown below).

Sage Green Front Doors: Bringing Serenity to Your Entryway

Sage green front doors have gained immense popularity for their ability to evoke a sense of tranquility. This muted, grayish-green shade creates a welcoming and calming atmosphere, making it a fitting choice for those seeking a peaceful entryway. Sage green complements a variety of architectural styles, from traditional to modern, making it a versatile choice for homeowners looking to make a subtle yet stylish statement.

This home in State College, PA revamped its entryway, giving it a modernized appearance and ambiance by installing a contemporary-style entry door in dark green.

Dark Green Front Doors: Elegance in Rich Hues

For those who prefer a more dramatic look, dark green front doors create a bold entrance. Dark greens, like forest, pine, or hunter green lend elegance and timelessness. These shades provide a striking contrast to the exterior of the house, adding depth and character to the facade. Dark green front doors are often associated with traditional and colonial-style homes, but they can also lend a touch of sophistication to contemporary designs.

This homeowner in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania wanted a new entry door that would be eye-catching with low maintenance requirements. Pella’s bright color fiberglass entrance door in an energetic green color achieves the look and longevity with an eye-catching design.

Lime Green Front Doors: A Burst of Energy

In contrast to the subdued tones of sage and dark green, lime green front doors are all about injecting vibrancy and energy into your home's exterior. Lime green is a bold and playful choice that draws attention. This color is particularly well-suited for modern and eclectic homes, adding a refreshing pop of color that exudes creativity.

Olive Green Front Door: Earthy and Timeless

Olive green front doors strike a balance between sophistication and earthiness. This muted green hue offers a classic look that can complement various architectural styles. Olive green is often associated with Mediterranean and Tuscan aesthetics, but it can work beautifully with a range of design sensibilities, making it a versatile option for homeowners.

Emerald Green Front Door: Regal and Luxurious

Emerald green front doors are a bold, luxurious choice. This deep and jewel-toned shade creates a stunning entrance that demands attention. Often paired with elegant brass or bronze hardware and accessories, emerald green front doors make a statement of grandeur and refinement. They work particularly well with homes that feature traditional or Victorian design elements.

Mint Green Front Door: Fresh and Invigorating

If you want a front door color that feels fresh and invigorating, mint green is an excellent option. This light and breezy shade evokes a sense of rejuvenation and vitality. Mint green front doors are fitting for beachside cottages, coastal homes, and any residence aiming for a cheerful and welcoming exterior.

Entry Door upgrade in Colorado Springs brought new life to the home's entrance, transforming it from outdated to modern & welcoming with a muted green color gracing the contemporary design of the door.

Light Green Front Door: A Subtle Touch of Charm

Light green front doors, in softer pastel shades, offer a subtle yet charming look. These shades are ideal for homeowners who desire a soft and inviting entrance. Light green, and green with a gray undertone can complement various architectural styles and pairs well with neutral-colored exteriors, providing a gentle contrast that exudes warmth and hospitality.

Choosing the Perfect Green Front Door Color

When selecting a green front door color, consider your home's architecture, your personal style, and the overall ambiance you wish to create. Whether it's the serenity of sage green, the boldness of emerald green, or the playfulness of lime green, green front doors have the power to transform your home's curb appeal and make a lasting impression.

Green front doors have become a prominent trend in home design, offering a wide spectrum of shades to suit any preference.

State College, PA, a beautiful new fiberglass full-light entry door with a bright green finish brings a pop of color to the entry to brighten up and revitalize the outside of the home.

When it comes to home renovation, Pella has your back with all the latest styles, colors, and designs. Pella doors are not only high quality, but they’re also customizable to perfectly match your home. If you’re looking to learn more or to schedule a free in-home consultation, contact us today!