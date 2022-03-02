Finding the Best Windows for Your Cleveland Home Style

Cape Cod homes originated in the 1700s in Massachusetts; that’s where they get their name. These charming homes are built to be durable to be able to withstand the New England winters. This style of home is suited with a simple design, including wood siding, roof shingles and a door centered in the front of the home with windows on either side. The windows and doors should mimic the style’s simplicity and durability.

