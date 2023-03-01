Window Replacement for Traditional and Modern Homes

Many neighborhoods in Cleveland have a mixture of historic and modern homes. At Pella of Cleveland, we’re able to accommodate both types of styles with our various windows and doors.

Curious about what replacement window might suit your historic or modern property? Let's explore some popular replacement window options that homeowners in the Cleveland area are choosing for each.

Replacement Windows for Historic Homes in Cleveland

Many homeowners with historic and traditional homes come to Pella of Cleveland looking for modern durability paired with historically accurate designs to enhance overall style. For historic and traditional homes, we offer various window replacement options to enhance their style.

Double Hung Windows for Historic Homes

Double-hung windows offer a timeless style and are easy to use. These windows contain two operable sashes, making it possible to open your windows from the top or the bottom to let in the fresh air. To enhance their style and increase the traditional feel, you can add grilles to your double-hung windows. When it comes to window grilles, we have several options at Pella of Cleveland, including traditional, Victorian, prairie, and custom. Double-hung windows also work well for traditional homes because they add symmetry to the overall look of the exterior.

Custom Windows and Special Shapes for Historic Homes

Many historic homes have custom windows that our team at Pella of Cleveland can help recreate, including arched-top windows and other specialty shapes. Along with custom shapes, we can also assist in custom colors and grilles to ensure that your replacement windows match your home's existing windows. This can be especially important if your home is under a historical review board and you need your replacement windows to fit a specific set of requirements.

Wood Windows for Historic Homes

As far as materials go, wood windows are popular on traditional homes and are easily customized to fit any given aesthetic. For example, staining your windows is great for bringing warmth and elevated craftsmanship to your home. We offer our wood windows in a variety of styles, including double-hung and casement windows.

We also have a variety of product lines with wood window frames, from historically accurate to sleek and modern. Our wood windows also come in various finishes and can be customized to fit your needs. Wood windows have many benefits for your home, including their natural beauty and energy efficiency. For extra protection from the elements, you can opt for aluminum cladding on the exterior of your wood windows, achieving a higher durability while still getting the customizations and style you want.

Replacement Windows for Contemporary Homes in Cleveland

Modern homes tend to have updated, trending window styles. Here are a few window replacement options that suit the modern aesthetic:

Casement Windows and Awning Windows for Contemporary Homes

Both casement and awning windows provide lots of ventilation and glass space for natural lighting. Casement windows are hinged on the side and open outwards. Awning windows are similar to casement windows in the benefits they provide, but are hinged at the top and used horizontally. These benefits enhance the contemporary style of your home, especially if you use them in combination with other window types.

For example, having a large, fixed window with an awning window above or below it can help add lots of glass space for more natural lighting, while also offering some ventilation. Another great option is to have multiple casement windows side-by-side to elevate the modern aesthetic of your home.

Black Replacement Windows for Contemporary Home

Black windows are popular in contemporary homes because they create a bold statement on your Cleveland home. You can get a black finish for any of our window materials, including wood, vinyl, and fiberglass. This means you can choose the material that you want to ensure you get its associated benefits, while also being able to get a contemporary look. Black windows are especially bold against houses with light-colored sidings, like white, and on brick homes.

One of the many styles available in a black finish, fiberglass windows are long-lasting and durable. Although fiberglass windows are known for their strength and longevity, they’re also stylish and ideal for achieving a clean, contemporary aesthetic. The fiberglass frames offer sleek profiles and maximize glass space to accomplish that modern feel.

Get High-Quality Window Replacements on Your Cleveland Home With Pella

Our team at Pella of Cleveland has worked on many different styles of homes, from historic to modern, and have helped install new and replacement windows to fit the needs of each house. Take a look at some local projects we’ve completed in and around Cleveland to get a better idea of what Pella can do for you!

This home in Bath, Ohio, features windows that epitomize modern style. We installed large casement and awning windows to maximize the glass space that lets in natural light and speaks to the modern aesthetic. These windows are also finished in black to enhance the contemporary feel of the home.

features windows that epitomize modern style. We installed large casement and awning windows to maximize the glass space that lets in natural light and speaks to the modern aesthetic. These windows are also finished in black to enhance the contemporary feel of the home. This Mentor, Ohio, homeowner was looking to upgrade their existing windows. The homeowner wanted to preserve the look of their traditional home while also upgrading their windows with better materials. We installed wood Reserve windows, which are particularly known for their attention to historical details. The new double-hung replacement windows look beautiful and improve the functionality and efficiency of the craftsman home.

was looking to upgrade their existing windows. The homeowner wanted to preserve the look of their traditional home while also upgrading their windows with better materials. We installed wood Reserve windows, which are particularly known for their attention to historical details. The new double-hung replacement windows look beautiful and improve the functionality and efficiency of the craftsman home. These Cleveland Heights, Ohio, homeowners were looking to replace their old windows with ones that were more durable and would let in more natural light. We worked with the architectural board to transition the traditional home from casement windows to double-hung windows. The new fiberglass windows were the best choice for achieving the homeowners’ goals.

Ready for replacement windows? We can help! Set up a free in-home consultation to get started on your project today!